STATEWIDE — All state parks in Florida have been closed in an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Officials with the state's Department of Environmental protection said Sunday they tried everything they could to prevent having to close the parks.

The agency said measures it's taken so far to reduce population density, such as limiting operating hours and capacity at busy parks "unfortunately has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Florida has faced criticism from in-state residents as well as media abroad, showing pictures of spring breakers and other people packing Florida beaches and parks.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

The DEP didn't say when state parks would reopen, only that "we look forward to welcoming you again to our award winning state parks as soon as possible."

This includes many popular spots across the state, including Honeymoon Island in the Bay area as well as popular Central Florida destinations like Blue Spring, Wekiwa Springs, Silver Springs and Rainbow Springs.

For more information on the parks closures, go to https://www.floridastateparks.org/ or call 850-245-2157.



FLORIDA COVID CASES TOP1,000

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to stay home and not panic about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which had infected at least 1,000 people across the state as of Sunday.

Twelve people have died, including the first fatality in Palm Beach County. Nearly half of the state’s positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“The vast, vast majority of people are testing negative for this,” DeSantis said.

As of Sunday evening, there were 1,007 COVID-19 cases, with 937 Florida residents and another 70 people who are nonresidents of Florida but have been tested and isolated here. Of more than 11,000 coronavirus tests administered, 933 are pending.

Thirteen Floridians have died.

According to Florida Health Department data released Sunday night, it's not only older people who have been exposed the coronavirus.

That includes a person in Marion County, where health officials confirmed overnight a fourth case in the area.

Officials said the person is a 40-year-old woman and is believed to have picked it up through travel. She is a Marion County resident. The local health department is contacting people at risk of exposure.

Meanwhile, new drive-thru testing sites are opening in Central Florida and South Florida and are in the works in the Bay area.



CONGRESSIONAL WORK GOES ON FOR RESCUE AID PACKAGE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.

As President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room and promised to help Americans who feel afraid and isolated as the pandemic spreads, the Senate voted Sunday against advancing the rescue package. But talks continued on Capitol Hill.

“I think you’ll get there. To me it’s not very complicated: We have to help the worker. We have to save the companies,” Trump said.

Later, the president suggested the remedies may be more harmful than the actual outbreak, vowing to reassess after the 15-day mark of the shutdown. “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted.

Inside the otherwise emptied out Capitol, the draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers. Republicans returned to the negotiating table.