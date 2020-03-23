ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will stick around as the new work begins, offering mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland.

Light winds from the south will turn onshore during the afternoon, keeping it slightly cooler at the coast, in the mid-80s. Quiet conditions will last into the overnight under fair skies and lows in the mid-60s.

This weather regime will offer favorable boating conditions today. South winds of 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal with seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore. The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.

Few changes will be found throughout the week with a persistent ridge of high pressure in control.

Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures becoming increasingly hotter as the week progresses. Highs will approach 90 by midweek as a weak front approaches from the north.

It won’t have much luck in dropping down the Peninsula and instead should get hung up over North Florida, keeping Central Florida in the very warm sector with southwest winds.

Low 90s will become common before the week is through, putting record high temperatures in jeopardy for some locations.

Other than a stray shower, no meaningful rain is expected throughout the week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will find fair conditions Monday, with seas at 3 to 4 feet and a bit stronger southeasterly wind at 5 to 15 knots.