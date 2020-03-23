FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A closure of Flagler County beaches went into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities
- FREE CHARTER WIFI: Charter Communications to Offer Free Broadband, WiFi Access to Families with Elementary, College Students
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health
This is due to an emergency order.
The beaches will be closed until further notice.
Meanwhile, in Volusia County, vehicle access ramps are closed on the beaches.
This gives beach staff the ability to manage beachgoers and maintain safety by limiting groups to 10 and making sure they maintain a 6-foot distance.
Also in Brevard County, beachside parks and beachside public parking areas will be closed on Thursday.