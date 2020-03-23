FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A closure of Flagler County beaches went into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.

This is due to an emergency order.

The beaches will be closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Volusia County, vehicle access ramps are closed on the beaches.

This gives beach staff the ability to manage beachgoers and maintain safety by limiting groups to 10 and making sure they maintain a 6-foot distance.

Also in Brevard County, beachside parks and beachside public parking areas will be closed on Thursday.