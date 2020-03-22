Many people have a “Self Care Sunday” routine, but one salon wants to make sure you have a “self-quarantine routine” as well. J&C Beauty Bar in Latham is one of them, offering home hair kits to take care of your hair while you're at home.

With salons and barbershops across New York state shut down as of Saturday at 8 p.m., Jessica Hoffis and Candice Bruce, owners of J&C Beauty Bar, wanted a solution for their clients who can't get their hair dyed.

“We've kind of come up with an at-home color kit, we have customized formulas in a file all set up ready to go so they can maintain self-care because it's very important,” Bruce said.

The kits are $35 and come with the color measured ready to be mixed, an applicator, gloves, a plastic cap, instructions and travel size professional shampoo and conditioner to use. They are urging people not to use box dye at home.

“What they use in the box dye is not always the safest and the friendliest for the hair,” Bruce said.

J&C plans to deliver the kits within 10 miles of the salon on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and they'll also deliver your favorite styling products, while supplies last. If you're not a client, and your salon isn't offering something like this, you can send them a photo and they will try to match up your color or a toner. Highlights are not available since it's a more complicated service.

“We will do the best we can, but we will also use our professional judgment because hairstylists all around us are our friends and we don't want to create a project for them,” Bruce said.

They say, getting creative right now, is essential for businesses and for yourself.

“We're trying to help our community feel normal at home because nobody wants to see their hair go out of whack while they're sitting at home,” Hoffis said.

“Just to be able to lock yourself in the bathroom for five minutes put that color on and then maybe keep it locked for 35 more minutes, get a glass of wine and just relax and try to just create some normalcy for us in this definitely uncertain time,” Bruce said.

While you can't see a stylist for an undetermined amount of time, they'll offer hair tutorials on their social media pages and have some other tips to keep your hair in tip top shape.

“Please don't cut your own hair, don't cut your layers, don't watch YouTube tutorials because, in the end, it's gonna be a mess,” Hoffis said. “Give us a call if you have any questions or you want tips or you want to know what product would be best to get you through this, we're here to help.”

If you're interested in one of these home color kits, you can head over to J&C Beauty Bar's Instagram or Facebook for all the details.