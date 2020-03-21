BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A popular vacation destination is no longer welcoming big crowds following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's not just spring breakers taking a hit.

​According to the Space Coast Office of Tourism, the economic loss from canceled hotel rooms is about $1.2 million and revenue loss from canceled events is about $1.4 million, and that number is on the rise. The Space Coast Office of Tourism reports more than 5,800 in hotel room cancellations and that number is under-reporting.

Wedding photographer Katie Rosado says those who rely on tourism and events are left not knowing what the future holds. Overnight, her entire wedding photography season was canceled, with the Coronavirus causing major shutdowns.

“My whole April was canceled, the rest of the month was canceled,” she says.

Positivity is hard to come by, but Rosado is doing her best after brides to be postponed their wedding, a decision Rosado knows wasn't easy for them to make.

“I need to make sure I'm still in business at that point. As a small business owner, I have to pay my mortgage,” she explained.

With only one wedding on her schedule Rosado says she'll treasure the moment because it's uncertain when will the virus be contained.

As a reminder all beachside, park, municipal and parking garages will be closed until further notice.