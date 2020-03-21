SAN ANTONIO -- A statewide ban in Texas on public gatherings is creating new challenges for some businesses fighting to stay open and make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time in 35 years of operation Richard Ojeda is now dealing with numerous event cancellations for his business, Black Tie Affairs Catering Company.

"Because we can't have groups and that's where we make our money is groups," said Ojeda.

Ojeda predicts his company will lose nearly $3.5 million in the next three months. Yet, he's more concerned about the well-being of his 28 employees and making sure they don't go without a paycheck.

"I don't want them going down and working in some charity line and get what they get from the government. No, we are going to keep them busy," Ojeda said.

On Monday, Ojeda and his staff created a new business called Honest Abe's Service Company to make money while the calls for catering and events remain low. Instead of event planning, Ojeda says his staff will cut lawns, paint homes, organize garages, clean or do whatever services are requested.

"We've already booked in four days roughly 36 events... jobs. I say events because that's catering, but 36 jobs," he said.

Due to Honest Abe's successfully taking off, Ojeda says he may need to hire more employees. For now, he's just grateful he can give his staff work during these times of uncertainty.

"It's gonna be alright. We'll get through this but we are gonna get through it together," Ojeda said.

