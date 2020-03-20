NATIONWIDE – Walmart has announced it is hiring 150,000 new employees through the end of May to "meet demand" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart looking to hire 150,000 new employees

The company said it's had increased demand at its stores

The jobs are temporary but many could become permanent

"We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores," Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release. "We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.

The retail giant said the jobs would be in its stores, clubs and distribution and fulfillment centers.

The jobs are temporary, but Walmart said many roles could become permanent.

The hiring process for cashiers and stockers will be expedited, Walmart said. And the typical two-week application process will be reduced to a 24-hour process.

Anyone interested in applying should visit careers.walmart.com.