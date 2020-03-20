ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will continue to govern our weather today, offering mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland. Winds from the southeast will keep it slightly cooler at the coast, in the low 80s. Quiet conditions will last into the overnight under fair skies and lows in the mid-60s.

This setup has provided several days with favorable boating conditions, and today will be no different. Southeast winds may be breezy at times by the afternoon, at 10 to 15 knots. This will yield to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Offshore seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet. Those entering the nearshore waters to swim or surf are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower; the risk of rip currents is moderate.

Few changes will be found into the weekend as the ridge of high pressure blocks cold fronts by keeping them north of Florida. As a result, both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. A weak front will approach from the north by Monday into Tuesday, but it now looks to hold less moisture, so the coverage of rain will be minimal. Highs will stay above average throughout much of next week.

BEACH AND BOATING CONDITIONS

If taking the boat out Friday, keep in mind that it will be a bit breezy at times. This could make the water moderately choppy. The weather does look good for sitting poolside, but apply sunscreen often. A high UV index will allow for a sunburn to start after only fifteen minutes.