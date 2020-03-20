Berkshire Mountain Distillers can no longer welcome customers into their tasting room for gin and whiskey, but people are still lining up for another reason.

"We have a lot of high proof alcohol, and there's just a couple of other ingredients that are necessary to make it," said Chris Weld, owner and founder of Berkshire Mountain Distillers.

The distillery got approval from the Tax Trade Bureau to start making and selling their own hand sanitizer Wednesday night

Weld said they were able to get their new operation up and running very quickly.

"Eight o'clock the next morning, I had my label designer work on a label and I think by 1 o'clock we started bottling bottles and by 1:30, I delivered quart jugs to fire departments and police departments," Weld said.

While they’re still making all their usual spirits, the distillery is now focused on producing as much hand sanitizer as possible.

Weld says the shift in production has been smooth.

"Making the sanitizer is not rocket science. Actually, the Tax Trade Bureau said as long as we follow the World Health Organization's guidelines, we were allowed to do it," Weld said. "And so if you go to the WHO page, they have a recipe. It's three or four ingredients. It's pretty standard. It's like following a cookie dough recipe."

The distillery started selling their new product to the public on Friday and there is already a large demand.

"You know, I had an inkling that we'd get slammed," Weld said."And now day one, there's a line of cars outside, and people are driving all from all over to get it because it's not available anymore."

Although the tasting room will be closed for the foreseeable future, you can still get your bottles of hand sanitizer from the tent here at the distillery parking lot everyday from noon to 5 PM.