ORLANDO, Fla. — The stagnant weather pattern that has been on hand all week will continue today, thanks to high pressure in control.

Skies will be mostly sunny as highs reach the mid- to upper 80s. Winds from the southeast will keep it slightly cooler at the coast, in the low 80s. Quiet, mild weather will continue overnight with fair skies and lows in the mid-60s.

Some light fog could form by daybreak in some inland locations, but coverage will be minimal.

This setup will yield to favorable conditions for the boaters wanting to get out on the water. Southeast winds may be breezy at times, at 5 to 15 knots. This will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet. Those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower due to the moderate risk of rip currents.

High pressure will stick around into the weekend, blocking any cold fronts from reaching this far south. This will lead to plenty of sunshine each day.

The next opportunity for any showers will hold off until early next week when the next weak front drops in, but even that rain chance is low.

Highs will steadily stay above-average, in the upper 80s.