SANFORD, Fla. — An engaged couple from Syracuse, New York came to Florida to set sail on a dream wedding cruise, but that didn't happen.

They had to change their plans when they say their cruise was canceled because of the coronavirus.

A group of 20 flew down to Florida last week, ready to set sail on Sunday for a destination wedding.

For Karina Wagner and Nicholas Klenchik, they thought their wedding would be seaside in Belize, but instead it was lakeside at 520 On the Water in Sanford.

"We spent over a year planning our wedding. Our families all came out to go on the cruise, then it was cancelled," Wagner said.

The couple was devastated. Their family members and friends scrambled to find a wedding venue in Central Florida, with only two days to plan everything.

"It's kinda been fun. I kinda like the chaos. It was kind of keeping me on my toes," Karina's sister-in-law Victoria Wagner said.

After a few cancellations, Sanford venue came through.

"My heart went out to her a little bit. I told her sure, not a problem. Last minute, but not a problem," 520 On the Water owner Vicky Davis said.

After four years together, the couple is now happily married.

The coronavirus outbreak cancelled their plans, but the Klenchik's say they're not letting it ruin their special day.

"We have each other and that we got married, that's all that matters," they said.

The family hopes to head back to Syracuse Sunday night.

They're hoping their flight plans won't be impacted as well.