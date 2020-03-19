STATEWIDE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has announced it will not carry out enforcement exercises at health care facilities during the coronavirus crisis.

That would include not monitoring facilities like the one being set up at the Orange County Convention Center.

In a statement, ICE says they will not carry out enforcement operations at or near any hospitals, doctors offices, health clinics or those makeshift testing stations.

The agency said people should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear immigration enforcement.

Wuhan reports no new virus cases

In a development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report.

The news offered a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread.

It came as President Donald Trump likened the fight to “a war” and invoked emergency powers that allow him to compel manufacturers to deal with the pandemic.

Wuhan was where the outbreak first took hold and thousands once lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday that all 34 new cases recorded over the previous day had been imported from abroad.

“Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort,” said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector at the National Health Commission.

Sitting members of Congress tests positive

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of South Florida says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican, whose district includes Hialeah, Doral, Clewiston, and Miami International Airport, says he had self-quarantined Friday after voting and decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has pre-existing conditions that put her at risk. A day later, he developed symptoms of fever and headache, he said in a statement.

Diaz-Balart tested positive Wednesday. He and has been working from his apartment in Washington and says he's "feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah also announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. He said he began feeling "mild cold-like symptoms" Saturday evening upon returning from Washington D.C. and immediately isolated humself. On Tuesday, he was tested.

The Democratic congressman in a statement said he is currently self-quarantined.

Also, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced on twitter Wednesday night she will self-quarantine after coming into contact with Diaz-Balart. Murphy represents parts of Seminole and Orange counties in the US House.

My statement on self-quarantine: pic.twitter.com/Sbwo4rpA2d — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) March 19, 2020