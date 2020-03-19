Small businesses are doing whatever they can to stay afloat through the pandemic. The city of Corning is stepping in to help businesses make those sales.

“This type of thing is unprecedented in our downtown and across the country," said Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of Corning’s Gaffer District.

As an increasing number of people are asked to stay inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19, money isn’t flowing from wallets. That impacts small businesses relying on shoppers.

“It’s a little scary especially for Laurabelle’s we just opened January 17, so just opening and having to potentially close within the next couple days or even a week," said Tarrah Seaver, the owner of Laurabelle's.

But owners take the gamble to stay open for sales, like Robert Tingey.

“I’m at risk of heart disease, borderline type 2 diabetic, some people would suggest I’m taking my life in my hands but I’ve got to make a living you know," said Robert Tingey, Owner of CD Cafe.

Robert has good days, but then there are others.

“Last week around Monday I did I’m not joking $25. We were a bit slow that day," said Tingey.

The Gaffer District stepped in to help by creating the Buy Now, Shop Later program, with plenty of local business options to buy gift cards from.

“Then when the coast is clear you can come back and use it. So far it's been working great we’ve already had a few and the program just started a day ago," said Ashley Bates, Owner of The Cotton Gin Boutique.

Laurabelle’s is considered a restaurant so all of their sweet treats are ready for pick up.

“A lot of them they’re coming out to support us and they want to do all that they can and it's been amazing," said Seaver.

“It's definitely brought the community together and its helping market street stay alive," said Seaver.

So far the Buy Now, Shop Later program has already brought $2,000 to local business owners.