LINCOLNTON, N.C. — B & B Farm is a beef farm in Lincoln County. Co-owner Brent Bradford says they started raising grass-fed cows to feed their own families healthy meat and then expanded by also selling to the public in 2015.

In a typical year, regular customers buy from them three to four times a year, but in the last couple of days they have sold several whole cows and sold every last piece of meat they kept on hand.

Bradford says because of the coronavirus pandemic, customers can't find meat on local grocery store shelves and have been ordering from his farm.

"They're going to have to resort to local farmers and markets, different means other than your traditional grocery store, and we hope thats a good this for us providers in the long run," Bradford says.

Bradford says be vigilant of where you do buy goods when others offer to sell, make sure they have a license and a physical farm.