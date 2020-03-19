WORCESTER - For many, the coronavirus has slowed down everyday life.

It has the Better Business Bureau of Central New England concerned about potential scammers trying to deceive people.

President and CEO Nancy Cahalen says scammers are trying to get personal information, like credit card numbers.

"Trying to sell different products online like facemasks, sanitizer, things like that. Things that were of short supply and people were willing to pay a lot of money for them," said Cahalen.

She warns people to be weary of strange phone numbers, emails, and online links.

Cahalen said, "People are getting text messages, emails, and they're purporting to be from the World Health Organization or the CDC. They are not texting you."

Worcester Mayor Joe Petty addressed the issue at the City's press conference Wednesday night, saying:

"Please be aware... If a Worcester employee comes to your house, they have an ID that tells you who they are and who they work for," Petty said.

Cahalen says the bureau is prepared to help those who need it, but urges people to be vigilant when answering the phone and searching the web.

"Mimicking trusted sources, that's a common thread. Setting up fake websites," Cahalen said. "We're ready to deal with scams, period."​