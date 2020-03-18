CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of North Carolinians woke up to a new reality as they face unemployment.



But some companies are hiring.

Amazon says it's hiring 100,000 people, and grocery stores are hiring.

Metrolina Greenhouses is also hiring. The company says March through June is its busy time because many people garden during spring. It expects to be even busier because people will be at home because of the Coronavirus.

NOW HIRING: @MetrolinaGHS is hiring 250 temporary employees. This is the company’s peak season and it expects more people will be gardening as they’re forced to stay home because of the #coronavirus. @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/PvmjyZ5yyb — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) March 18, 2020

It's hiring 250 people. The positions include everything from production to shipping.

The company, located in Huntersville, N.C. and York, S.C., says new hires can start within days.

