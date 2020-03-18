CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simon Property Group announced Wednesday it will close all U.S. properties in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Simon said in a release the decision comes after "extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19."

All retail properties across the country, including malls, premium outlets, and mills will close at 7 p.m. local time on March 18 and remain closed until March 29.

North Carolina locations include: