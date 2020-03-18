Sam's Meat Warehouse in Florida, New York is trying to make life easier for people like Allen Lopata.

"I claim to be 36 but I just turned 80," the Warwick resident says.

The family owned and operated grocery store is opening their doors an hour early for seniors, people with disabilities and the immunocompromised.

"To shop in a less crowded environment, with fully stocked cases, freshly sanitized handles and baskets," says Stephen Kitar, Owner of Sam's Meat Warehouse.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Lopata and his wife are able to get everything they need.

9-10am is “At Risk” shopping hour at Sam’s Meat Warehouse in Florida, New York. During this time the elderly, disabled and immunocompromised can shop in a fully stocked, clean, not crowded grocery store.

"There's nothing worse than coming in with a crowd because then I wouldn't go out at all," Lopata said.

The store is also implementing a ten pound limit per item.

"We would have people coming out from the streets and buying 120 pounds of chicken breast," Kitar said.

If you're considered 'at risk' if catching COVID-19 and you don't want to go into a grocery store, curbside pickup is also an option.

"We should be more thoughtful about people who are most vulnerable," Kitar said.

Lopata says panic buying is only making things worse for others.

"These people who are hoarding it, buying it in bulk, they're just depriving those who really need it," Lopata said.