NATIONWIDE — The Food and Drug Administration says there's no reason to empty shelves at grocery stores.
- Coronavirus? Allergies? The flu? Check your symptoms
- Here's how our state is responding to the pandemic
- RELATED:
Agency officials insist there are no nationwide food shortages. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says Americans should only buy enough food to last a week.
The agency says low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon. To help, the agency is relaxing some verification and audit requirements for suppliers that are using other methods to make sure their products are safe.