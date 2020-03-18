Allan Abbad, owner of Allan's Falafel, says over the past few weeks, he has seen a steady decline in his business.



"The fact that the governor decided to close restaurants for sit down it basically took almost 70% of our business from us. And then we cannot survive on 30%," says Abbad.



Due to the Coronavirus restrictions Abbad and his wife, Tatyana, made the tough decision to lay off their entire wait staff.



"That's really heartbreaking,” said Abbad. “It affects us you know and emotionally because we have such a close relationship with our staff that they've been with us for many years."



Not only are the restrictions causing problems for the mom and pop restaurant, so is the ability to keep the kitchen stocked.



"I went to restaurant depot,” said Abbad, “And the meat department and the poultry was completely empty.”



The couple is hoping to get some kind of assistance to help them keep the restaurant open and their remaining staff.



“We call the state to see if small business, you know, the small business administration will be able to lend a hand in this situation,” said Abbad, “We keep thinking about ways of trying to keep the business going and how can we hold on our stuff and not let them go because at the end of the day, they have families to care for. And that guilt follows us to our bed.”



If they have to take out a loan to keep the business open Abbad says they will do what they can to continue to bring their Mediterranean cuisine to the community.



“The last thing we want to see is this business closing,” said Abbad. “We don't want to get to that level, you know, to stay in business and keep feeding everybody falafel.”



The restaurant was planning on opening its second location at the Galleria Mall but because of the outbreak that grand opening may not happen.