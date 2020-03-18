It’s a busy day for Kim DePeaux and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Schenectady. They’re trying to keep up with all the St Patrick’s Day orders with options like corned beef dinners, corned beef sandwiches, and shepherd’s pie.



“Dinners probably about 150, sandwiches probably another 120,” said DePeaux, who’s the Lady President of the organization.



Even with their traditionally large St Patrick’s Day celebration shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, people still drove through to support the organization. They assembled a drive-thru where the community can pick up dinners.



“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said John Humphrey, Ancient Order of Hibernians Schenectady President. “This in a lot of ways keeps the lights on.”



Liam Slattery is also trying to keep his lights on over at O’Slattery Irish Restaurant and Pub in Delmar. The phone was ringing off the hook on Tuesday afternoon as customers do their part to support this small business.



“It’s not your typical St. Patrick’s Day so it’s strange and eerie kind of feeling,” said Slattery, who has owned the place for five years.



With the dining room shutdown, Slattery says they’re only opening a few hours for dinner. He’s hoping the takeout orders will be enough to retain his 30 employees until normalcy returns.



“It’s kind of overwhelming but it’s also very good because we know that the people of Delmar have our back and they’re out here to support us,” Slattery said.



O’Slattery’s will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. Slattery says there are a lot of extra foods so St. Patrick’s Day specials will continue throughout the week.