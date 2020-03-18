NATIONWIDE -- Major department stores are closing all their locations or changing store hours to help battle the spread of coronavirus.

Charlotte-based Belk plans to temporarily close all stores to customers. The closures will last through March 30. You may still shop online using the store's website or app. Belk plans to pay workers during the 2-week closure.

Additionally, Macy's and Bloomingdale's will be closed through at least March 31. Macy's says it will continue to pay and provide benefits to its affected employees. Nordstrom also saying its stores will close for two weeks.

Online shopping will still be available from all the big box retailers and Amazon. However, the company says that surge in demand may now cause shipping delays.

Meanwhile, JC Penney and Kohl's say, for now, they just plan to reduce store hours during the outbreak.