Trading at the New York Stock Exchange continues despite the biggest health threat in over a century looming.

"Now is not the time to start panicking and take all your money out," said Buffalo State College Economics and Finance Chair Fred Floss.

Floss says the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for a plummeting stock market.

Later on @SPECNewsBuffalo Finance experts say the #Coronavirus is to blame for a plummeting stock market - creating a crisis for investors & seniors who may have to postpone their retirement. Hear from economist, Fred Floss about investing Dos & Dont's during the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/8soSFA1gPc — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) March 17, 2020

It's created a financial crisis for investors, especially seniors who may have to postpone their retirement.

Floss says bonds are the best investment for any senior nearing retirement age. However, if you're 50 and above and had been mostly investing in stocks, now is not the time to switch to bonds.

"You have to wait for the market to calm down and recover," Floss added. "I'm afraid with the virus going on now that's probably not going to be for five to six months."

If you are already retired, the best resources to tap into are your savings and money market accounts, and not your 401k.

Floss says this marks the beginning of a recession.

"This recession is going to be a service manufacturing recession, which is going to be a little different and it's going to take fiscal policy to be able to get us out of this," he added.

Economic relief has already been sanctioned by the president. That includes interest on federal student loans being waived until further notice.

"I will be instructing the Treasury Department to defer tax payments for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted," President Trump said this week.

Floss says now is also the time to be on alert for scammers.

"They're going to take advantage of you," said Floss. "Now is the time to sit down and relax, to take a deep breath. Don't make a decision over the phone. Don't make a decision the same day that people are asking you do something. Take some time and think about it. Cause you do have time at this point."

