LARGO, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues and local, state, federal authorities continue to encourage social distancing as a means of controlling the virus' spread, the number of companies allowing employees to work remotely is on the rise.

A Bay area company has stepped up to meet that need around the world and as a result is seeing a significant rise in sales.

TeamViewer sales up 30 percent globally

Company providing free software to schools, universities during coronavirus crisis

TeamViewer, based in Largo, outfits computers and personal devices with technology to allow employees to work from home.

According to Chief Marketing Director Gautam Goswami, they've been busy.

"At the moment, America is coming to terms with the coronavirus," Goswami said.

In fact, TeamViewer's sales are already up 30 percent globally.

"We just saw a massive spike in China first when Wuhan happened. Then we saw the spike coming to Europe,” Goswami said. "And now we are seeing the same spike, I'd say about a million users per day extra on our network coming through in the U.S. right now."

Goswami expects those numbers to continue to rise domestically over the next few weeks. The company is also offering discounts to companies on a case-by-case basis and is also providing free software to schools and universities during the coronavirus crisis.

"Remote access, remote communications and remote control of devices is critical technology for today's world,” Goswami said.