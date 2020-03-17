NATIONWIDE – Disney has delayed the theatrical release of Marvel's Black Widow amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The highly-anticipated film, which was originally scheduled to be released May 1, is the latest film to be pushed back.

Disney postponed the release of Mulan and The New Mutants last week. Other studios have pushed back films on their slates, including Universal's Fast & Furious 9, Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II, and MGM's No Time to Die.

A new release date for Black Widow has not yet be announced.

The decision comes after multiple movie theater chains—AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas—announced they would close all of their locations nationwide in response to the virus.