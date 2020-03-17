NATIONWIDE – AMC Theatres is the latest company to announced closures in response to coronavirus concerns.

AMC Theatres closes all theaters nationwide amid coronavirus

The closure will last at least six to 12 weeks

Regal Cinemas announced it was closing its theaters on Monday

The largest theater chain in the U.S. said early Tuesday that it would close all of its locations nationwide for at least six to 12 weeks.

AMC said it automatically pause all A-List memberships while its theaters are closed.

"We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters," AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said. "Still, the health and well-being of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else."

AMC's announcement comes hours after Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie chain in the U.S., said it would close all its theatres.

The closures begin March 17.

Prior to the closures, the theater chains made to adjustments to their protocols, including reducing seat capacity in auditoriums. But with major studios postponing big releases such as Mulan and A Quiet Place Part 2, theaters would have fewer new options to offer customers.