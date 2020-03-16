ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE will not be holding its annual WrestleMania event in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as initially planned.

The company issued a statement Monday, stating:

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

It will be the first time in the 36-year history of the event it will not be open to fans, and the third time overall it has emanated from Orlando.

WrestleMania traditionally generates more than $150 million annually for the host cities.

The company opened its WWE Performance center in 2013. It's generally used as a training center and occasional live event facility for its performers.