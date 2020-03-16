ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE will not be holding its annual WrestleMania event in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as initially planned.
- COVID-19 IMPACTS ON: Primary Voting | Airports, Transportation Systems | Sports Events and Teams | Attractions | School Districts and Universities
- CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Central Florida area | In the Tampa Bay area
- CDC INFORMATION: Coronavirus.gov
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, phone hotlines and resources, flu vs. common cold vs. COVID-19 symptom checker, and more
- RELATED:
- Trump Urges No Groups Larger Than 10; Orange County Resident Dies
- Breaking Down the Differences Between the Flu and Coronavirus
- 7 Myths About COVID-19, From Pets to Vodka Hand Sanitizer
- Q&A: Do's and Don'ts to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
The company issued a statement Monday, stating:
"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."
It will be the first time in the 36-year history of the event it will not be open to fans, and the third time overall it has emanated from Orlando.
WrestleMania traditionally generates more than $150 million annually for the host cities.
The company opened its WWE Performance center in 2013. It's generally used as a training center and occasional live event facility for its performers.