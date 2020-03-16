NATIONWIDE – Regal Cinemas, one of the largest movie theater chains in the U.S., is closing all of its theatres in response to coronavirus concerns.

The theaters will be closed March 17 and remained closed until further notice

The decision comes after new guidance from federal and health officials

Regal, which is owned by CineWorld, made the announcement Monday.

The theaters will be closed starting March 17 and remain closed until further notice, the company said.

"Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," CineWorld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement. "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theaters. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters."

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump, in a news conference Monday, urged Americans to avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.

Previously, Regal and other theater chains implemented "social distancing" policies such as reducing seat capacity in its theaters.

In response to growing coronavirus concerns, major film studios delayed the releases of big-budget movies such as Mulan (Disney), Fast & Furious 9 (Universal) and A Quiet Place Part 2 (Paramount).