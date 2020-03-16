ORLANDO, Fla. — A TSA agent at Orlando International Airport who tested positive for the coronavirus says it's important to listen to the warnings from officials.

The officer is now home-quarantined while the airport takes measures to prevent further infection.

Transportation Security Officer Andrea Silas tells Spectrum News via video chat that she thinks she contracted the virus while working at the airport.

She says she first felt symptoms of COVID-19 last Thursday and was tested the next day.

"It hit me like a freight train," said Silas, who has worked for TSA since 2018.

By Saturday, she was told she tested positive for the coronavirus and was ordered to self-quarantine to the bedroom of her home for two weeks.

"I had to explain to them exactly what countries of people's passports I have seen," Silas said. "I told them several of the countries of passports I have seen were from countries of concern."

Silas said her roommate as well as her daughter, who was visiting, is now self-quarantined as well.

"(My daughter) is stuck here for 14 days and not too happy about it," Silas said.

She says her entire TSA team is now on a paid two-week leave.

The TSA says it has worked with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to perform enhanced cleaning of all areas where Silas worked.

When asked whether the TSA was going to provide masks to its officers, Silas said yes, but they have been on back order. Meanwhile, officers have been encouraged to always wear gloves and use hand sanitizer liberally.

Silas is still battling through some body aches, chills, night sweats, stomach issues, and sinus issues.

"Have a healthy understanding that you can get it," she said.