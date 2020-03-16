ORLANDO, Fla. — With early voting in Orange County ending Sunday, elections officials are now looking forward to Tuesday's primary, focusing their efforts on keeping both voters and poll workers safe from the spread of coronavirus.

Elections official: About 5,000 less voters cast votes early than in 2016

Early voters in Orange County have now all cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's Florida primary.​

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said around 5,000 less voters came out this early voting season compared to the 2016 presidential primary, not only because of the virus, also because of spring break and a number of candidates withdrawing from the race, he said.

Election officials are gearing up for safety precautions for Tuesday's primary, as well.

Early voting on Sunday best fit Sarah's Nich's busy schedule.

"I was active duty Air Force for six years so our constitution's very important to me, and I try to exercise my rights as often as I can," Nich said.

She says it was a quick and easy process, and the polling center was spotless.

"Fresh folder given to me, I didn't really touch a lot there," Nich said.

Orange County election officials are taking extra precautions this election season with the coronavirus in Florida.

"Wiping down the early voting booths, been wiping down their counters, been wiping down the tablets that are used to check voters in," Cowles said.

Those safety precautions will continue for Tuesday's Florida primary.

"All 247 precincts will be receiving a survival kit with an array of items in there for them, from gloves, to wipes, to lotion," Cowles said.

Nich admits she'll do some extra sanitizing after being in public, but she appreciates a clean polling center.

"Having really efficient early voting system it keeps us from having a very congested voting area on actual election day," Nich said.

OneBlood will be collecting donations at polling locations Tuesday as their need is growing with blood drives being canceled across the country because of coronavirus.