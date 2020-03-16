The red bricks stand out against the I-81 overpass, a beacon of home for John Kuppermann.

Kuppermann is the fifth generation in his family to run Smith Restaurant Supply.

He starts his day with a cup of coffee. No cream, no sugar. Just tradition, one started by his grandfather.

"If it's not me making the coffee, it's someone else," Kuppermann says.

According to him, once you have a cup of Smith's, nothing else compares.

"A lot of people over analyze brewing coffee. Really it's just delivering hot water over grinds," Kupperman explains.

At this point, he's standing in an a room that seems to be missing something. For more than three decades, a massive coffee roaster weighing in at 1,200 pounds was the focal point of the space. Now all that's left is the outline burned into the floor.

"Not only the business, but the property itself has been part of me forever," Kuppermann says.

Smith's has supplied Syracuse with anything a kitchen or dining room could need from the corner of Erie and Townsend since 1946. After 73 years, it was time to downsize.

For John the move is bittersweet. But it wasn't very far. The move a bit farther east on Erie Boulevard is a chance to keep the legacy going. And customers agree.



"When it's here with other businesses, it kind of makes more sense," Michelle Salvagno says as she stands in the new location in Empire Plaza just two days after it opened. "That's a cool move for them. I think it's going to be just as gratifying for people to come in."

A new location means a lot of change, but some things are staying the same. The apartment complex that will take over the old property is keeping the Smith's name on the building.

As for the 1,200 pound coffee roaster? It's found a home in the front of the new store, where John says the classic machine brings back a simpler time.

"Those people that come in, we usually spend like 5-10 minutes talking," Kuppermann says. "Something that doesn't happen nearly enough these days."