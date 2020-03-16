ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando-area souvenir shops hope Disney's store closures will bring more customers their way.

Just after midnight Monday, Disney Parks officials announced that owned-and-operated stores at Disney Springs, and stores across North America, will close beginning Tuesday.

"It’s kind of shocking," said Kari Pierce, the warehouse manager at U.S. Gift Factory on International Drive in Orlando's tourism corridor. The family-run business has three stores in the Orlando area.

“We’re hoping that it'll bring more people into the store,” she explained. “We are staying open.”

Disney products are the top-sellers at U.S. Gift Factory, according to Pierce. She says sales have been pretty normal since Disney announced it would be closing its theme parks starting Monday.

Pierce is concerned about dwindling foot traffic with the parks closed but is hoping for the best.

“I’ll take precautions that we need to take,” she explained. “(We'll) make sure that everything is clean. The customers come in here... There will be a clean environment.”