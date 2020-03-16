WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has changed the landscape of the Democratic primary.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders both canceled events in Tampa, Orlando and Miami leading in to Florida primary election on Tuesday.

Both have been relying on their grass roots operations in Florida to get people to the polls.

Biden and Sanders met on the debate stage Sunday night. The event was televised but there was no live audience.

Biden pledged to deploy the United States military to help with recovery efforts and warned that a federal financial bailout may be necessary to stabilize the economy. Sanders leaned into the same domestic policy proposals that have dominated his campaign, arguing that the government-run health insurance system he has long championed would allow the U.S. to respond faster to a health crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has rapidly reshaped nearly all aspects of American life, shuttering schools across the country and significantly curtailing travel. Virus fears have also halted campaign rallies and prompted some states to delay upcoming primaries because of warnings from public health officials against large gatherings.

“This is bigger than any one of us — this calls for a national rallying for one another,” Biden said.

Florida has the most votes up for grabs Tuesday with 248. Voters in Illinois, Ohio and Arizona also will head to the polls.

Currently, Biden has a 151 delegate-lead over Sanders. A big day for Biden Tuesday could all but seal his nomination.

As the debate opened, Biden and Sanders skipped a handshake, greeting each other instead with an elbow bump. They took their positions at podiums spaced 6 feet apart in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They addressed the nation, and each other, from a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

The pandemic has upended the campaign for days, prompting Biden and Sanders to cancel rallies and instead hold virtual events with voters around the country.

Their campaign staffs are also working remotely, and the candidates — both in their late 70s — said they were taking personal precautions to guard against a virus that is a greater risk to the elderly.

“I’m using a lot of soap and hand sanitizer,” Sanders said.