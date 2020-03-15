KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — The next round of Starlink satellites are set to go up in a Falcon 9 rocket this morning after being delayed Saturday.

Today at 9:22 a.m. SpaceX will launch the sixth round of Starlink satellites from Launch Pad 39 A at Kennedy Space Center.

The mini-satellites will be added to the current constellation of Starlink satellites, making nearly 400 satellites. SpaceX says eventually there will be tens of thousands of Starlink satellites, which in the coming years will provide internet service to underserved areas all over the world.

There's a huge milestone SpaceX is hoping to accomplish today. This will be the fifth time the company will try to fly the same reused first stage of the rocket. . SpaceX is all about re-using certain rocket parts to make launches more affordable, and this particular first stage has been busy since 2018 when it launched for the first time. Ttoday the company is re-using Falcon 9's fairing, which was used before for another Starlink mission back in May 2019.

The 45th Space Wing reports the weather is 90 percent favorable for this launch at 9:22 a.m.