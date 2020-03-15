TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a different Sunday for many church goers around the Tampa Bay area.

Many places of worship have either cancelled services or have actually moved them online due to concerns over coronavirus.

For example, Hyde Park United Methodist Church in Tampa will stream their services on its website.

Right on the front page, it says “Worship suspended, watch online.”

The same is true for Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The pastor recorded a video message about why they made the move to online only this week.

“We are not doing this out of fear or out of panic,” said Pastor Ken Whitten. “In fact, we’re doing this out of love for the vulnerable. Love for the children. Love for the senior adults. Love for those susceptible to disease.”

Other churches are making different arrangements.

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg issued a dispensation to anyone concerned about going to mass, meaning they are excused from the obligation to attend church on Sundays.

In the Orlando area, First Baptist Orlando on John Young Parkway is streaming all of its Sunday services online on its website.