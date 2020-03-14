WILMINGTON, N.C. – For local businesses in Wilmington, canceling the North Carolina Azalea Festival is an unexpected reality and a major missed opportunity for sales.

Festival organizers say it usually brings 250,000 people and $50 million for the area.

The festival, which was scheduled for April 1-5 before being canceled this past week, was the unofficial start of spring for businesses. The loss of the festival is immeasurable for businesses.

"I don't think you can compare any weekend to Azalea Festival weekend foot traffic wise. I don't believe there's another single weekend in the year that compares to that. This is a huge — it's huge for the local business," Fuzz Love Manager Colleen Lux.

Organizers are hoping to schedule a similar event for later.