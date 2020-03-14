CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Event cancellations in Charlotte amid the coronavirus are having a huge impact on local vendors and those who organize the events.

Emily Radspinner says she was hired to take pictures of kids with the Easter Bunny for an event in Charlotte.

“But because of the coronavirus, they have closed for the Easter season and have postponed it,” Radspinner said. “So there will be a lot of children who don’t get their picture taken.”

It also means Radspinner doesn’t get paid. She said she is losing about $1300 because of the cancellation.

“It’s income that I was counting on for my kids,” Radspinner said.

She’s not the only one feeling the pinch. Stephanie Feldman is the owner of Cutie Patootie Creations. It’s a store specializing in invitations and event branding for bar and bat mitzvahs in the Charlotte area.

"We are finding that in the event industry it is not only impacting the event planners but all of the other vendors that work closely with events, such as DJ's, photographers, venues, invitation designers, caterers, and florists,” Feldman said in an email.

It’s also putting future brides-to-be on edge.

“I have one couple that is thinking of potentially canceling,” Wedding planner, Sacoya Jenkins said. “Their wedding is in May. We are having that conversation now. None of their vendors have canceled, but they are worried because they have a lot of out of town guests coming and they are fearful about flights.”

Jenkins says none of her brides have officially canceled their weddings as of March 14th, but many are considering cautionary steps like social distancing during their wedding.

“Obviously, at a wedding that is going to be hard,” Jenkins said. “One suggestion I would say is that if you are planning on doing buffet or any type of stations to potentially change that."

Jenkins says to opt for plated dinners and passed Hors d'oeuvres instead of stations.

For vendors who have to deal with the cancellations, they are taking any business they can get.

“If people want to book with me privately I am going to try a "pay what you can" program,” Radspinner said.