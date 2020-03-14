ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney College Program, which allows college students to work at Disney's parks and in some cases earn college credit, will be temporarily suspended in response to coronavirus concerns.

Participants were notified Saturday via email that the program would be ending early.

"We will be temporarily suspending the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program, Disney Cultural Exchange Program and Disney Academic Exchange Program effective March 16," the email said.

Those on the college program are expected to "collect their belongings" and move out by March 18, according to the email.

Participants will still be paid through the end of the month and rent will be waived, the email also stated.

The decision comes just days after Disney announced it would be closing Disney World and Disneyland through the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, the company said it was closing its U.S. theme parks out of an "abundance of caution and in the best interest of its guests and employees." Disney also said it would pay its employees known as cast members during the closure.

The Disney hotels and Disney Springs will remain open.