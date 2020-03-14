ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando theme parks closed out of precaution, and Friday Norwegian canceled their trip after passengers boarded at Port Canaveral. Since midnight cruise ships nationwide docked instead of setting sail.

Judy and Ed Peters like spending their Saturdays having waterfront breakfast at Port Canaveral, but not everyone is on board. Her kids don't want her to be near crowds.

"My daughter and son said, 'Mom you cant be going out, you have to stay away from crowds,' and they are worried because I once had pneumonia," Peters said.

Most major companies suspended cruises to and from U.S. ports for the next 30 days. The suspension is voluntary and the duration can change at any time depending on he guidance of the Center for Disease Control. Peters says they're prepping like it's a hurricane but said it's strange to see this type of preparation nationwide.

"We went to the store and bought a lot of soup, toilet paper and we are ready," she said. "I don't know what's going to happen. It seems kind of strange, the whole country is on lockdown," she said.

Not only passengers are affected, as this will impact the economy.

According to Cruise Lines International Association, the industry contributes nearly $53 million to the U.S. economy. The association is currently working on the return of those currently at sea onboard ships affected the the suspension.