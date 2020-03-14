ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents are scrambling to find options for childcare afterl Florida schools announced they'll be closed for another week after spring break to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus.

Central Florida schools announced they were extending spring break by another week after the Florida Department of Education mandated all schools in the state close for the next two weeks.

Fitness instructor and Orange County mom Cate Fiandra loves her two rowdy boys. But she was shocked when she found out they would be out of school an extra week this month.

She says thankfully she runs her own personal training and nutrition company from her house but often she has in-person trainings with her clients.

“When I see those clients it’s when my kids are in school, so I’m hoping we can reschedule or we can do it virtually, but a lot of them are moms too so a lot of it will be the kids running around, doing the workouts with us, crawling all over us,” Fiandra said.

Fiandra is part of a mommy group on social media. She says many of her friends in the group work outside the home and have no idea what to do about childcare.

“A lot of them are wondering about daycare, are daycares still going to be open? And how that's all going to work. Realistically are people going to have to take time off, or are companies going to have it as paid time off, or is it going to be covered? Are they going to be allowed to leave or be able to work from home? We don't even know how all this works. It’s a whole mess,” Fiandra said.

The closure is not just leaving parents with questions.

“Does that mean teachers have to report? Or who has to report if teachers don’t report? How are they going to be paid?” questioned Orange County Classroom Teacher Association President Wendy Doromal.

Doromal says the union has demanded the district bargain with them about these questions and more.

“I don’t think the district knows either so we’re going to be talking on Monday for sure,” Doromal said.

Fiandra says she’s happy the schools are taking steps to protect her kids from COVID-19. But with all the major theme parks and attractions shut down, she’s not sure how she's going to keep them entertained.

“Especially my kids who don’t like being in the house, that’s where the struggle is going to come in… lots of Netflix, I guess!” Fiandra said.

State testing will be delayed by two weeks. But the Orange Teachers union recommends canceling state testing this year.