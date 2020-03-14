ORLANDO, Fla. — Here are five things to know about attractions and experiences that are still open, despite coronavirus concerns.

1. ICON Park - The Wheel, the Starflyer - the world's tallest swing ride - and the restaurants are all open. "It's important to us that the locals and the tourists that are here still have something to do,” says Starflyer owner, Ritchie Armstrong. "The seats, the handles, anything that people can come into contact with are constantly being wiped down."

2. Pirates Dinner Adventure – The dinner show is open regular hours. Sales director Marc Tipton says attendance is lower because of virus concerns, but there's an unexpected perk from all that. "(Fewer people) gives us the ability to spread people out, which is a good point. The 6 feet, the 8 feet (distances between people)." Guests will also notice 3 changes: servers are now wearing gloves, food will arrived covered, and hand sanitizers are everywhere.

3. Fun Spot Orlando – Business as usual as well at the theme park on north International Drive. They've doubled the amount of hand sanitizing stations and are upping the housekeeping measures. "Everything from cleaning down rides and touch points that are frequently used by guests,” John Chidester, VP of Marketing, tells us.

4. Brevard Zoo – The zoo in Melbourne is open. However, starting Monday, March 16, three areas and experiences that are a bit more interactive will close until further notice.

5. Athens Theatre – Want to see 9 to 5 the musical? Athens Theatre in DeLand is open and will stay open unless “government-ordered” to close.