ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How about a simple but yummy spring pasta dish.
Chef Kenny Tufo at the Kitchen at Watergarden serves up a dish with papardelle with fresh crab meat, zucchini and just a little bit of chili.
Papardelle with Crab, Zucchini & Chili at The Kitchen @ Watergarden
INGREDIENTS:
12 oz. Pappardelle
¾ Cup Olive oil
¼ Cup chopped shallot
2 Cups Zucchini - sliced thinly
12 oz. Jumbo lump crab meat
2 Tablespoons Chopped parsley
1 Tablespoon Fresh lemon juice
6 oz. Grated parmesan cheese
Sea salt & Red chili flake
INSTRUCTIONS:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil
Add pasta to water
Cook pasta until tender but still a bit chewy (about 5 minutes in boiling water)
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large pot
Add shallot and zucchini, cook until soft (2 minutes)
Add chili flake and ½ the parsley
Add pasta and some pasta water, crab meat, parsley plus lemon juice
Stir vigorously until pasta thickens.
Add the cheese, stir until creamy
Top with cheese and serve
Serves 4