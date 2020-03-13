ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How about a simple but yummy spring pasta dish.

Chef Kenny Tufo at the Kitchen at Watergarden serves up a dish with papardelle with fresh crab meat, zucchini and just a little bit of chili.

Papardelle with Crab, Zucchini & Chili at The Kitchen @ Watergarden

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz. Pappardelle

¾ Cup Olive oil

¼ Cup chopped shallot

2 Cups Zucchini - sliced thinly

12 oz. Jumbo lump crab meat

2 Tablespoons Chopped parsley

1 Tablespoon Fresh lemon juice

6 oz. Grated parmesan cheese

Sea salt & Red chili flake

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil

Add pasta to water

Cook pasta until tender but still a bit chewy (about 5 minutes in boiling water)

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large pot

Add shallot and zucchini, cook until soft (2 minutes)

Add chili flake and ½ the parsley

Add pasta and some pasta water, crab meat, parsley plus lemon juice

Stir vigorously until pasta thickens.

Add the cheese, stir until creamy

Top with cheese and serve

Serves 4