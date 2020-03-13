TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the basic steps we take to prevent getting sick have different degrees of protection, and there's a difference on how to keep surfaces coronavirus free.

There's a difference between clearning, disinfecting, and sanitizing.

Cleaning for instance, removes germs and dirt from surfaces. This doesn't always kill germs, but can lower the amount.

The agencies say cleaning should come before disinfecting. That kills but doesn't necesarily remove the dead germs.

The Center for Disease Control says to properly disinfect, leave the chemicals on the surface for at least 3 to 5 minutes.

Sanitizing also kills germs, but disinfecting kills more of them.

While disinfecting requires a bit more work, sanitizers effectively lower the risk of infection.