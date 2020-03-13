CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the nation’s largest power companies says it plans to not suspend service for customers who aren’t able to pay their bill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, Duke Energy says it won’t cut customers’ power off for nonpayment since some people could be facing unusual financial hardship.

"We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic," the company tweeted. This comes just after Charlotte Water and Raleigh Water say they plan to do the same.

The plan will impact homes and businesses in the following states:

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee