ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in a press release Wednesday night said there are three new positive coronavirus cases in Florida, two of which may have been associated with events in Tampa and Central Florida.

New cases have possible connection to Bike Week, EMS conference

FDOH: Attendees experiencing symptoms, contact health care provider

SPECTRUM NEWS COVERAGE: Latest news, phone hotlines, resources, flu vs. common cold vs. COVID-19 symptom checker

One case is a 63-year-old man from New York who is currently in St. Johns County. He reportedly traveled from New York to attend Daytona Beach Bike Week. He's currently isolated.

Another positive case is a 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County, who is currently being isolated. Officials said it's a travel-related case.

The third case is a 70-year-old man in Brevard County, who is also in isolation. He reportedly recently attended an Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa.

Health officials believe the St. Johns County and Broward County cases may have been associated with Daytona Beach Bike Week, still underway, and the EMS conference respectively.

The department urged people who attended either event to contact their healthcare provider and self-isolate for 14 days if they're experiencing symptoms.

New policies across the state are being introduced because of coronavirus concerns. Starting Wednesday, no visitors will be allowed to see certain patients at Veterans Affairs hospitals. The VA adopted a no-visitor policy for its nursing-home and spinal cord injury patients, whom they said are the most vulnerable to the virus. It will also begin actively screening its employees.

The Florida Department of Corrections is also suspending visitation to all of its correctional institutions. Currently, the FDC says it has no known or suspected COVID-19 cases at this time.