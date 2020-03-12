PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Here are five things you should know about the Bear Creek Feline Center before you visit:

1. The Bear Creek Feline Center is a rescue located in Panama City Florida owned by longtime married couple Jim and Birdie Martin. They currently have 21 big cats on the property they tend to that can no longer be released into the wild.

2. You can tour the facility and see everything from African Serville, to Siberian Lynx, and cougars!

3. The most unique part of this rescue though is that you get to go inside and play with the animals all the while learning about conservation and how to help save these endangered big cats

4. The Bear Creek Feline Center is open Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday OR Sunday. The tours are by appointment only so they ask that you call ahead to book a time to visit.

5. For more information, head to their website .

Just hanging out on their side of the fence! These are two rescued Lynx at the Bear Creek Feline Center. I can’t wait to introduce you to the couple that runs the center and gives these big cats a new lease on life! #floridaonatankful #panhandle @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Wzc8ctmG9T — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) February 21, 2020