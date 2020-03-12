TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools is closing Farnell Middle School after authorities said a person at the school has been in continuous contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hillsborough Co. Schools temporarily closing Farnell Middle School

Person at the school exposured to COVID-19

SPECTRUM NEWS COVERAGE: Latest news, phone hotlines, resources, flu vs. common cold vs. COVID-19 symptom checker

Incoming school Superintendent Addison Davis made the announcement early Thursday morning.

Davis did not say if this was a student or staff member, but he did say that person right now is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution though, the district is shutting down Farnell for the next 48 hours. Next week is Spring Break for Hillsborough County Schools.

Parents received a reverse call from Farnell Principal Tim Binder yesterday. The school is home to around 1300 students in the nine Eagles neighborhood of Tampa.

LISTEN: Farnell Middle School Principal Tim Binder left parents a message explaining the school's temporary closing due to COVID-19 contact. https://t.co/EHNLwCe80U pic.twitter.com/29E7XUYyDn — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) March 12, 2020

Over the next two days the district will be shutting down the AC units at the school and be doing a deep clean and sanitizing of the school.

"We will go and do a deep clean," Davis said. "To make sure our school is prepared for intake after spring break. This decision is based on the children."

Classes will resume at Farnell Middle after Spring Break.

Davis said the health and safety is a top priority of students and staff.