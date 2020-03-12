ORLANDO, Fla. — Theme parks and other attractions are adjusting their policies because of COVID-19 concerns.

On March 12, Gov. Ron DeSantis discouraged people from going to large social gatherings, and a number of major events have been canceled or been postponed. The theme parks, however, are still open — though they are taking precautions.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has added more hand sanitizers throughout the parks. Those locations are also listed in the My Disney Experience app for park goers.

The resort has also added mobile hand washing stations in the parks.

Disney has changed its fees policy to make it easier to reschedule vacations. The information is available on the Disney website.

The $50 change fee has been waived for resort packages, and guests can move their reservations to later in 2020.

Guests can also now modify arrival dates up to 24 hours before arrival if they bought insurance. The change does not affect cancellations, and all applicable cancellation fees continue to apply.

Guests should call 407-934-7639 if they need to cancel or change a reservation within the next 30 days.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has also added more hand sanitizing stations to its parks.

The resort has also released a new booking policy for now through April 15. It makes new tickets bought between March 4 and April 15, excluding annual passes, fully refundable. The refunds are valid for tickets bought for March 4 to August 31 vacations.

Hotel reservations will also be fully refundable up to 24 hours prior to arrival if booked between March 4 and April 15. The refunds are valid for reservations scheduled for March 4 to August 31 vacations.

Vacation packages bought for travel between March 4 and August 31 may also be canceled with no fee, provided the cancellation is done at least 24 hours before arrival.

Full details are available on the Universal Orlando website.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld says it is working to increase cleaning and disinfecting protocols around the park, including the rides and restrooms. It's also adding additional end-of-day cleaning routines. The parks is adding more hand sanitizer stations, including at food areas, registers, park entry points, and worker areas.

Legoland Florida

Merlin Entertainments, which runs the park, says it has restricted employee travel associated with higher-risk countries. Merlin is based in England.

Legoland also is waiving date-change fees for vacation packages booked between March 9 through April 3 for travel dates through December 31. Reservations can be booked up to five days before the scheduled check-in date. The policy change applies only to reservations made through Legoland vacations.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is taking extra steps to keep the rides and other areas clean for guests. The park issued this statement Wednesday:

“The health and safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals are our top priorities. Busch Gardens employs an experienced health and safety team and has protocols in place. We enforce appropriate sanitation standards across our parks. We will continue to monitor the situation for changes, collaborate with health officials and take recommended steps to ensure the health and safety needs of guests, ambassadors and animals are met.”

Employees at the park March 11 were seen wiping down roller coasters with disinfectant after every ride: