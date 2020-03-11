ORLANDO, Fla. — The secretary for Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has personally promised to look into a Florida rehabilitation center that was the focus of a recent Spectrum News Watchdog investigation.

Samantha Valentin placed her son, Jadon, at the Florida Institute for Neurologic Rehabilitation late last year. Jadon lives with autism, is nonverbal, and has occasionally exhibited aggressive behavior.

But when Valentin went back to FINR to see Jadon, she was shocked at his condition.

Spectrum News asked why FINR is still licensed and operating.

"If we have determined if there is systemic issues that have not been corrected, we do terminate licenses," Secretary Mary Mayhew told us. "That is why government exists. That is why our role as a regulator is so important. That is why the trust that the public places in us is so important. We also need to be transparent around the decisions we’ve made and the basis for those decisions."

Since our investigation began, we found that on AHCA’s website, FINR is now listed as "Lakeside Neurologic." It is unclear whether the facility is changing its name, and if so, why.

We have also learned the previously vacant position of ACHA’s Risk Management and Patient Safety Administrator has just been filled on an interim basis.