VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools are seeing how feasible it would be to have their students take all their classes online, in case they have to shut down schools because of coronavirus infections.

With coronavirus, Volusia school district considers putting classes online

School officials trying to gauge if students have means to do so

Waiting to receive more completed surveys before making decision

RELATED: UCF Helping Professors Move Coursework Online as Coronavirus Concerns Grow

Volusia County is the only county so far in Central Florida who has positive cases of the coronavirus .

Parent Yennifer Mateo says she wouldn’t mind making arrangements to keep her 11-year-old son home to protect him from the coronavirus.

“I’m definitely in support of keeping my son safe,” Mateo said.

Volusia County Schools sent out a survey to all 60,000 families in the school district, asking if they had Wi-Fi in their home, and if their student has access to a computer and printer.

“We wanted to gauge what our students had outside of school should we have to shut down a school or schools,” said Kelly Schulz, Director of Community information for Volusia County Schools.

Yennifer says she has access to a computer and internet for her son, but she’s worried about those families in the county who don’t.

“What are they doing for the kids who don’t have a computer or internet?” Mateo said.

We took that question to the Volusia County School Board Tuesday. Schulz says they’re looking at paper packets of work for those families.

“If we see that there’s pockets of areas instead of having technology to do this should schools shut down, then we will adapt to whatever we need to do,” Schulz said.

Mateo says she understands that childcare would be tough for many working class families.

But she says her family would make it work if it comes to that, because anything is better than the coronavirus infecting her family.

“I prefer it, because I want him safe, I want my household safe,” Mateo said.

So far out of those 60,000 surveys they sent out, they’ve got 7,000 back.

Schulz says the majority of those responded said they do have internet and computer access at home. But the district is going to wait until they receive more responses before they take any next steps.